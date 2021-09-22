The Mason County Central Class of 1956 gathered earlier this month for a reunion social hour and dinner at Scotty's in Ludington.
Since the group's graduation, it gathered on five-year anniversaries, then every three years and until a group known as “the lunch bunch” determines a good time to gather. Health, distance, family celebrations and most recently COVID have had their effect on attendance, but correspondence and personal contacts kept the group together.
Many of the ladies announced the additions of great-grandchildren while Carol (Tallquist) Switkovitz said she had a three-year-old great, great-grandchild. The men discussed some of the health issues each endured. Jerry Nichols (Texas) and Bob and Doris (Babbin) Englebrect (St. Ignace) sent best wishes from long distance while Dick Suschil, Bob Henion, Darlene Viglietti and Nedra Haupt planned to attend but were unable.
Before the dinner, members of the class were given a personalized tour of the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame at Historic White Pine Village by Vic Burwell and Bill Anderson.