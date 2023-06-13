The Mason County Central Educational Foundation recently awarded $5,000 in scholarships to MCC Class of 2023 graduates.
The MCC Educational Foundation awards a minimum $500 annual scholarship to a student who demonstrates school and community involvement, along with a strong academic performance. During the MCC High School awards program in May, the Foundation presented two $1,000 scholarships and six $500 scholarships.
Since 2007 the foundation has awarded $32,000 in scholarships.
Recipients use the funds to help with expenses during their post-secondary experiences, which may be two- or four-year colleges or trade-school certification programs.
The 2023 recipients are Angeleah Arnold, Charlie Banks, Grace Fessenden, Priscilla Johnson, Madison Kaiser, Makayla McClain, Adria Staggs and Brooke Wood.
The MCC Educational Foundation was formed in 1989 and is composed of community members who strive to provide additional curricular and co-curricular resources for students and staff at Mason County Central Schools in order to provide innovative and enriching experiences for our students.