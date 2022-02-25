The Mason County Central High School forensics team’s season is now underway.

The team had its first in-person competition in nearly two years on Saturday when it traveled to a tournament at Michigan State University, finishing second among medium schools with the following individual finishers:

• Roxy Jeffries, first place;

• Katelyn Ross, fifth place;

• Olivia Donahue, fifth place;

• Blake Tucker, third place;

• Alyssa Raspotnik, fifth place;

• Lily Stone/Sophie Edmondson, fifth place;

• Nicole Bowen, third place; and

• Adrianna Donahue, fourth place.

MCC began the season with an online tournament hosted by Birch Run, where Jeffries and Tucker took second place; Stone/Edmondson and Bowen took third place; and Holy Bowen 12th place.

The team placed eighth out of 23 teams in attendance.

Mason County Central High School has 18 students on its 2022 Forensics team. Last year’s team placed second at State Finals with 14 students performing solely online. This year forensics is mainly in-person at tournaments around the state, according to a release from the team.

“Although a smaller than usual MCCHS team, this team has great potential to repeat as state runners-up,” said coach Tom Richert.

This is the 32rd year Mr. Richert has been the head coach. He’s joined by assistant coaches Scott Sturgill and Katarina Moore.

The team consists of: Katelynn Ross in Broadcasting; Alana LaPointe in extemporaneous speaking; Emma Jancek and Alexis Dilley in informative speaking; Olivia Donahue and Jacob Failor in oratory; Blake Tucker in sales; Miranda Heidolf in sales for ninth- and 10th-graders; Roxy Jeffries in dramatic interpretation; James McEachern and Alyssa Raspotnik in dramatic interpretation for ninth- and 10th-graders; Sophia Edmondson and Lily Stone in duo; Clara Baur and Holly Bowen in poetry; Nicole Bowen and Jacob Molina in prose; and Adriana Donahue in storytelling.

The team will travel this season to Grand Rapids Christian, Portage Northern and Walled Lake Western for the regular season. Then on to regionals and state finals later in the spring.