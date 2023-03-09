With competition now underway, Mason County Central's forensics team is off to a strong start this year.
MCC placed second 10th out of 24 schools during a Feb. 12 tournament at Birch Run. The team took second in the large entry division during a Feb. 25 tournament at Alma College, and also second in the small school division during a March 5 tournament at Grand Rapids Christian.
Several students have taken trophies home.
At the Alma tournament, Helena Snell placed first in poetry; Adriana Donahue placed first in storytelling open; Jamie McEachern placed first in program oral interpretation; Holly Bowen placed first in prose interpretation; Maddie Boerema placed first and Zach Molina placed second in storytelling for ninth- and 10th-graders; Adison Thorne placed second in broadcasting; Alyssa Raspotnik placed fourth in dramatic interpretation; Sophia Edmondson and Lucy O’Harra placed second in duo interpretation; Vincent Williams placed second in impromptu open; Riley Moritz placed second in impromptu for ninth- and 10th-graders; Savannah Kwiatt placed second in informative; Hunter Ohrling placed third in informative; and Jacob Failor placed fourth in oratory.
Donahue also placed fourth at Birch Run.
At GRC, Snell placed fifth, while Donahue and Mortiz each placed seventh.
In a press release from the team, coach Tom Richert and assistant coaches Joshua Gordon, Aaron Hathaway and Katarina Moore stated that they are proud of the students and look forward to maintaining momentum for the rest of the season.