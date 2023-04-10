Mason County Central's forensics team closed out its invitational season by competing at Michigan State University's Spartantational Tournament during the weekend.
MCC took third place in the "Big 10" or large school division for sweepstakes and was fourth overall out of 22 schools in the sweepstakes points.
Finalists included Holly Bowen, fourth place in prose interpretation; Adrianna Donahue, fifth place in storytelling open; Helena Snell, fifth place in poetry; Riley Moritz, sixth place in impromptu for ninth- and 10th-graders; and Sophia Edmondson and Lucy O'Harra, seventh place in duo interpretation.
Student semi-finalists were Hunter Ohrling and Savannah Kwiatt, who placed seventh and 11th respectively in informative speaking.
Assistant coach Katarina Moore stated in a release that other students saw great improvement and are in a good place as the team heads into the regional competition this weekend.