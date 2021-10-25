Mason County Central Schools will host a community forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. During the forum, school officials will talk with the public about MCC's plans to pursue a facilities bond to fund district upgrades and new additions.

The district is planning to have the bond issue on the ballot during the May 2022 election.

The community forum will take place in the cafeteria of the high school, at 300 W. Broadway St. in Scottville.

The public is invited to join as district leaders continue the conversation about the future of the district and MCC's school facilities.

Input from the community is welcome.

Those who are unable to attend the forum in-person can join live via Zoom by scanning a QR code on the district's website, www.mccschools.org.

The forum will also be recorded and available on the district’s website after the event.

Following the forum, a survey will be uploaded to MCC's mobile app and its website to seek further comment.

For more information, contact the Mason County Central Office at (231) 757-3713.