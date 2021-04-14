CUSTER — Three students from Mason County Eastern were named local winners in the 52nd annual America & Me Essay Contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance.
Taking first was Mckenzie Boulton followed by Lucy Shoup and Kirsten Bacon. All three received award certificates. Boulton, by virtue of her first-place win, also had her name engraved on a plaque for permanent display at Eastern.
The contest was sponsored locally by Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Wane Brown of Ludington.
Boulton’s essay is entered into the statewide competition where the top 10 essays in the state will be selected. Those 10 winners will be announced this month, and each will receive a plaque, a medallion and $1,000 cash.
The topic for the essay was “My Personal Michigan Hero.”
Boulton’s essay:
When most people hear the word hero, they think of a movie character like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman or Spider-Man. Most heroes people remember are fantasy heroes while the heroes in reality are forgotten. Fantasy heroes don’t feel, give or have emotions like the ones in reality. When I hear the world “hero,” I think of a friend or family member who feels emotion. A true hero will cheer anyone up when they’re down. A true hero will be there for anyone at any time.
That’s why my personal hero is my father, Brett Boulton. My father is a fighter and a survivor. My father has a bone disease called osteogenesis imperfect or OI. This is a rare disease that makes the bones in your body fragile. Most people with this disease break almost every bone in their body. Some people with this disease wouldn’t be able to walk. While others might not be able to walk, some don’t live past 25 years of age.
My father is my inspiration because he is strong. When my father was born, my grandparents were told he may not live his full life. They also were told that he wouldn’t reach normal height and there was a possibility he would have to be in a wheelchair his whole life. But, leave it to my dad to prove everyone wrong. My father knew he might not live a full life but never stopped him from doing what he loves. My father is 53 and is still doing the things he loves.
I respect my father for always holding a hand out for people that need help. No matter what the case, my father would always be there to listen and help. My father once said, “Words are just words; they don’t mean anything.” After I heard my father say that, I realized that’s how he made it this far in life. I knew if I let words mean, I would never make it as far as I could.
Most of my respect comes from how strong he is. One day my dad and grandpa were working on a car. My dad was getting out from under the car when my grandpa turned the key over. The car jumped forward and my dad got pinned between the car and a boulder. He had broken two or four ribs. He was lucky that it wasn’t worse than it was, but that’s not why I have a lot of respect for him. I respect him because he survived that accident with his bone disease and didn’t even go to the hospital.
So my reality Superman, Batman, Spider-Man and Black Panther is Brett. He is brave, strong, truthful and very caring which is more than I could ask for. This is why Brett Boulton is my “Personal Michigan Hero.” I feel like there’s not enough words to describe him. I love him for helping me through the hard times and most of all, I love him for being a great inspiration to follow.