District Health Department No. 10, in collaboration with the Mason County Eastern School District, is pleased to announce the opening of the Mason County Eastern Wellness Center and invites community members to attend an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The Wellness Center provides health services such as medical and mental health services; health promotion and disease prevention education; and referral services to youth ages 5-21 who reside in or go to school in Mason County. These services are available to youth who are uninsured, under-insured and those with public or private insurance coverage.
The Mason County Eastern Wellness Center staff began providing limited services in summer 2021 and recently transitioned to full services when clinic renovations were complete. The clinic is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
“We are thrilled to be adding this Wellness Center for students in Mason County,” said Katy Bies, adolescent health manager for DHD10. “Research demonstrates that school-based health centers often help increase test scores, reduce attendance problems, address behavioral problems, strengthen support services for at-risk students, decrease school violence and help schools meet increased immunization requirements.”
If individuals have questions or would like to schedule an appointment at the Mason County Eastern Wellness Center, please call (231) 674-5990.