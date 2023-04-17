Lane closures will go into effect Monday, April 24 for a resurfacing and culvert replacement project on U.S. 31 between Ludington and Pentwater, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
MDOT spokesperson John Richard stated in a press release that full closures will be needed for culvert replacement.
Starting April 24, northbound U.S. 31 will be detoured for two weeks between Meisenheimer and Chauvez roads.
Then southbound U.S. 31 will be closed and detoured for approximately one week in early May.
Traffic will be detoured using Pere Marquette Highway between Oceana Drive, exit No. 158, and Pere Marquette Highway, exit No. 166.
Richard stated the reroute should be a "nice quick detour that shouldn’t delay traffic much at all."
Drivers should expect lane closures throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in July.
The work is part of a $2.5 million investment by MDOT to improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway. MDOT stated the work will support about 30 jobs.
For up-to-date traffic information on this project and others throughout the state, visit www.Michigan.gov/Drive.