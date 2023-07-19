More repairs are coming to U.S. 31 in Manistee County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that U.S. 31 will make concrete repairs and seal joints on the highway from north of the Mason-Manistee county line to Stronach Road starting July 31.
The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 8.
According to MDOT, there will be single-lane closures and traffic regulators with the lane closures expected to be in place overnight to allow for the concrete to cure.
MDOT already has U.S. 31 closed from Monroe Street to River Street so that the bascule bridge over the Manistee River can be repaired. The project began June 15 and isn’t expected to conclude until spring 2024. Detours began for drivers earlier this month, and detours are expected into September and again starting in January and into March. Marine traffic will also be halted because of the bridge from Dec. 1 through March 25, 2024.