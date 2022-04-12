Resurfacing work on U.S. 31 from Hoague Road to north of the Mason/Manistee county line will begin Monday, April 18, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The $2.4 million project includes 2.77 miles of hot-mix asphalt cold-milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements and pavement markings on U.S. 31.
During the course of the project, a total closure will be in place on U.S. 31 between Hoague and Fox Farm roads.
Northbound traffic will be detoured west on Hoague Road, north on Quaterline Road, east on County Line Road, north on Maple Road and east on Fox Farm Road to U.S. 31.
Southbound traffic will follow the reverse.
The project start date is dependent on review of seasonal frost conditions along the detour route. Conditions will be continually evaluated throughout the week.
The project is expected to be completed by June 30.