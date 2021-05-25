On Wednesday, May 12, 11 area high-school students were honored for outstanding achievement at the 25th annual Michigan Education Association (MEA) Academic All-Star award ceremony and banquet.

This year's event was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Educators, parents and family members from across the region were invited to the Zoom event to support students from Mason County Central Schools, Mason County Eastern Schools, Ludington Area Schools, Manistee, Bear Lake, Hart, Kaleva Norman Dickson, Onekama, Pentwater, Shelby and Walkerville schools.

MEA Region 13 retiree Jim Cunningham again served as the MC for the evening.

Selection of the students was made by the MEA members in each school district. This year, the awardees were:

• Morgan Ahlfeld of Mason County Central High School;

• Jessica Smith of Mason County Eastern High School;

• Sophia Cooney of Ludington High School;

• Leah Nelson of Bear Lake High School;

• Rigoberto Rangel of Hart High School;

• Alexis Tracy of Kaleva Norman Dickson High School;

• Olivia Smith of Manistee High School;

• Jenna Bromley of Onekama High School;

• Shelby Brown of Pentwater High School,

• Claire Peterson of Shelby High School; and

• Mykaela Berumen of Walkerville High School.

Criteria for selection of the award included students' scholarship, leadership, character and service. The award recipients were each presented with a certificate of achievement recognizing them as Academic All-Stars for 2021, a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card, and gift certificates to local businesses, chosen by the students, to help pay for a celebratory meal.

This is the third year the 13-B Coordinating Council voted to honor one of the winners with an additional $500 scholarship. Representatives from each local union spoke on behalf of their nominee, and this year’s winner of the special scholarship was Kaleva Norman Dickson’s Alexis Tracy.