Ludington Meijer is again playing Santa to hundreds of children in Mason and Manistee counties whose families are struggling financially.
On Friday, FiveCAP was presented with a $2,000 donation from Meijer to the agency’s Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program, followed by a shopping spree to fill Santa’s sleigh.
The Ludington Meijer Store has been a perennial contributor to the local Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens efforts, contributing a monetary donation that FiveCAP uses to purchase items that supplement the toys and gifts donated by individuals and the community.
“The continued support of Meijer means a lot to us,” said FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks. “Their generosity in giving to the community, especially this time of year, is very heartwarming. We can brighten a lot of Christmases with $2,000.”
This contribution will help to make sure there are age-appropriate toys/gifts for all the boys and girls, from infants to teens, to ensure that every family that signs up will have a choice of wonderful gifts their children will love, a family game, and stocking stuffers.
It's not too late for parents to sign up to receive gifts for their kids, ages 18 and younger. Apply at the FiveCAP office at 302 N. Main St. in Scottville by 5 p.m. on Dec. 13. Distribution is Dec. 14 and 15 at the Graystone Event Center, next to the Holiday Inn Express in Ludington.
For more information on the Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program, contact FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785.
For Manistee, contact the Manistee FiveCAP Office at (231) 723-8327.