Meijer donates to FiveCAP's Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens

The 48th year of FiveCAP Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens continues despite difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meijer donated $2,500 to the program that offers children in Mason and Manistee counties the ability to open gifts on Christmas morning.

The Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program is a partnership between FiveCAP and Synergy Media. The goal is to provide financially-struggling families with children 0 to 18 have an age-appropriate gift, stocking stuffers and family game.

On Monday, Ludington Meijer presented a check for $2,500 to the Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program. The annual contribution continues the tradition of helping local families during the holidays and is a way to give back to the community, stated Ludington Meijer Store Director Jeremy Fortin in a press release.

The success of the annual program depends on many coming together to donate time, gifts and money to the program. The annual contribution from Meijer helps fill in any gaps, assuring there are enough gifts to distribute to families registered in the program. It assists in covering the wide-range of interests and needs of children ages 0 to 18, for gifts.

“As Santa’s helpers, Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens each year allows us to experience the amazing hearts and giving spirit of our community,” stated FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks in the release.

Trucks stated that the single largest donation was $5,000 from a local company and more than one business gave $1,000 each. All purchases are made locally and helps to support the economy.

After the check was presented, FiveCAP staff and volunteers enjoyed roaming the store aisles, filling up carts with toys and gifts for boys and girls of different age-groups for the distribution on Wednesday and Thursday.

Austin Garcia, from West Shore Bank, has been volunteering with the program going on four years, now.

“We all need a bit of holiday spirit, and for me it’s about giving my time for people who need the help,” he stated in the release.

For more information on FiveCAP’s Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program, contact the organization at 231-757-3785.