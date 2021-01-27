EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that it was committed to having a winter sports season when it is given the go-ahead by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The MHSAA was forced to push back the start of contact sports — basketball, wrestling, hockey and competitive cheer — to Feb. 21 on emergency orders from MDHHS. Sports such as bowling and swimming are considered non-contact sports under the MDHHS orders.
The MDHHS limitations on winter contact sports were set to expire at the end of January, but were extended last week by MDHHS through Feb. 21.
“Each week, we see hundreds of examples of children and families competing in non-school competition, both in-state and out-of-state,” stated MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl in a press release. “This not only is in violation of current MDHHS orders, but sending all of these families into different states will only become an impediment to getting students back in school full time.
“But we can contribute to students returning to in-person learning by allowing MHSAA member schools to begin full activities, participating locally and against more local competition, and under the guidance of trained, professional educators.”
Last weekend, the MHSAA concluded its remaining fall tournaments with the 11-player football finals. Earlier this month, girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving and the 8-player football finals were competed to conclude those seasons. All four were allowed to complete their seasons because those teams took part in the MDHHS rapid testing pilot program.
Results of that program were overwhelmingly positive. A total of 5,376 individuals, from athletes to coaches to team personnel to cheerleaders and others, were tested, according to the MHSAA. Of those, 57 – or 1 percent — tested positive at some point in the pilot. Nearly 30,000 rapid antigen tests were administered — and 99.8 percent were negative. All four data points were through Jan. 19 and provided to the MHSAA by the MDHHS.
As of Monday, winter contact sports began in 38 states, including bordering states Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin.