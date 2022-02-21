The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced its 2021-22 DAR Good Citizen of the Year as well as the winner of the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest.

Shelby High School’s Joseph Hayes was named the winner of the essay contest, and he received a scholarship from the Michigan Dunes Chapter of the DAR. The essay he wrote will be submitted for a state competition.

Hayes was one of six students to receive the Michigan DAR Good Citizen award.

The award has been given since 1984 to honor students as their respective school’s good citizen.

Schools select a high school senior to be their DAR Good Citizen because of their outstanding qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

The remaining five 2021-2022 Michigan Dunes Chapter DAR Good Citizen Recipients are:

• Ember St. Amour of Alanson;

• Lauren Marie Schafer of Fowler;

• Elizabeth Nicole Gerardi of Hart;

• Abigail Marie Bandstra of Ludington; and

• Nicole Dawn Bowen of Mason County Central