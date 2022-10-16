The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recent presented a pair of awards. Sarah Merten, a teacher at Pentwater, received the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund Classroom Grant. Pictured with Merten is Shannon Larson, a regent with the chapter. Gary Wood received the Women in American History Award for his aunt, Evelyn Wood.
