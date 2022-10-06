On Sunday Sept. 25, the Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail concluded their bicycle raffle ticket sales when the winner of a Trek bicycle was drawn. Attending the last day of Pentwater’s Fall Fest, Michigan resident Jeri Dicks won the bicycle and was present to take the bicycle home.
The Trek bicycle was donated by Trail Head Bike Shop in Ludington, with support from a private donor. Raffle proceeds totaled $1,200 and will be used for trail maintenance, after the trail is constructed.
“We are currently working on a variety of grants for trail construction,” said Claudia Ressel-Hodan, chairperson of the nonprofit friends group. “While grant funds will be used for construction, proceeds from fundraising activities like the raffle will be used for trail maintenance, so the trail will be safely maintained years after it is completed.” Hodan noted, “Demonstrating the ability to pay for maintenance into perpetuity is crucial step when applying for grants.”
At this time, the Friends of the Pentwater Hart Trail has raised approximately $72,000 for trail maintenance, with a goal of creating a $200,000 endowment for annual maintenance costs, estimated at $3,000 per year.
The Pentwater-Hart Trail will be a 10-foot-wide trail constructed in the right-of-way along Wayne Road to Harrison, Harrison east to 72nd Avenue and 72nd to Tyler, where the Safe Route to School Section begins and then connects with the Hart-Montague Rail Trail on Water Street.
The effort to create a trail from Pentwater to Hart, to connect with the rail trail, began in 2015. In 2020, the committee formally became a 501©3 nonprofit organization called the Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail.
Volunteer board members and other volunteers are currently work on the creation of the trail and in the future, will work to maintain the trail to the safety standards of the appropriate government agencies. The goal of the organization is to raise $5.1 million for trail construction, mainly through state and federal grants. Private donations are also needed. Funds raised in excess of the goal shall be placed in a reserve fund and shall be used solely for trail maintenance.
Anyone interested in supporting the Pentwater Hart Trail can send donations to: Friends of the Pentwater Hart Trail, P.O. Box 228, Pentwater, MI 49449 or online at: www.pentwaterharttrail.com.