HART — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Fremont family that has not been heard from since Sunday and are assumed missing.
Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano have not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning which, according to family members, is uncharacteristic. It is reported that on Sunday, Tony was allegedly exhibiting paranoid behaviors.
Since that time, their cell phones have been turned off, they left family pets and a family member, who requires full-time care, unattended.
Tony is described as a 51-year-old male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, no facial hair; Suzette is described as a 51-year-old female, 5-9, 120 pounds, with blond hair and glasses. The children are described as, Brandon, 19-year-old male, 5-8, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes; Noah, 15-year-old male, 5-6 tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say both boys are autistic.
The family may have been driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna, silver in color, with Michigan registration as DJL 1982.
Detectives with the Hart Post of the Michigan State Police have been assisting the Fremont Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police at 231-924-2400 or 911.