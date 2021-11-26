HART — The Michigan State Police Hart Post is hosting its annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign from 2-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, at the Ludington Walmart.
The State Police patrol vehicle has long been referred to as a “blue goose” and the goal is to stuff them full of new toys and non-perishable food items. Troopers will be collecting donations at the Ludington Walmart where items can be placedinside the patrol vehicle and “Stuff a Blue Goose”.
The goal is to collect as many new toys and food items as possible during the five-hour period. All donated items will be turned over to the Salvation Army for distribution to the families in need. This year, there has been an increase in the number of families who can benefit from this program, making donations needed and appreciated.
For more information on this event, you may contact Tpr. Todd Goodrich at the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.