HART — Troopers with the Michigan State Police Hart Post are investigating a business breaking and entering that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Deals on Wheels Auto Sales on U.S. 10 in Amber Township, according to a press release from MSP.
Several vehicle windows as well as business windows were smashed, according to the report. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to identify who is responsible for this damage.
Anyone with information or that may have been driving past the lot during the day and noticed anything suspicious, is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.