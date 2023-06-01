In an effort to connect job seekers with hiring employers, Michigan Works! West Central is offering a free lunch to those who take part an upcoming hiring party on June 6 in Ludington.
The team at Michigan Works began holding hiring parties last summer. Due to their great success, the organization is bringing them back. The large-scale job fairs are
setup like block-party-style events where attendees can stop at each booth to grab a portion of their meal, and to talk to employers about open positions.
“Last year, our hiring parties had an impressive 47% hiring rate. We’re hoping this
year’s events will be to be in the same range,” said Executive Director Shelly Keene. “These events are a great way to bring job seekers and employers together in a casual setting, all while sharing a meal together. Our goal is to connect those looking for work with those who are hiring.”
The next hiring party is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at Rotary Park. The organization will provide hot dogs, and the more than 40 participating employers are encouraged to provide side dishes, snacks and drinks. Additional events are scheduled for June 15, in Newaygo and June 16, in Reed City.
Hiring parties were held in Baldwin, Big Rapids and Hart in recent weeks.
According to the Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives,
Michigan’s unemployment rate in April 2023, was 3.8%, which is slightly higher than the national average at 3.4%. Unemployment was 4.3% in Mason County during the same period.
“Employers from all industry sectors are struggling to find enough employees. Our hiring parties are a great way for them to help bolster their workforce,” Keene said. “With the variety of employers expected to be at this year’s hiring party, anyone looking for work is going to have a lot of great opportunities to find a good-paying local job.
"Our staff also will be available to help assess job seekers’ individual circumstances to potentially enroll them in programs and services we offer that may be able to help them advance their career.”
For more information about Michigan Works programs and services, visit www.mwwc.org.