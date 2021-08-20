It is with both sadness and joy that I let you know that I am passing the “prevention torch” in Mason County to Grace Richardson, our local Public Health Educator at District Health Department No. 10.
Grace will be leading the charge for The Leeward Initiative coalition, beginning in September. She has helped with various coalition projects over the last year and currently serves as co-chair for the coalition’s alcohol work group.
Grace started at DHD10 shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020, after graduating from Central Michigan University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in community health education and nutrition.
In many ways, it is the perfect time for a change for us in The Leeward Initiative coalition.
We are finally resuming in-person meetings this month (while continuing to adhere to CDC guidelines for COVID). We are also trying out a new meeting schedule for the coalition, which will be meeting quarterly.
This quarter, we’re welcoming Jordan Powell, epidemiologist for DHD10 to share about substance use data and trends in Mason County.
We will also host a free naloxone training for attendees, with help from the RedProject. We’ll continue to offer virtual options for all meetings, to allow people to attend who are not able or interested in meeting in person.
Meanwhile, our coalition work groups will now be meeting monthly to plan their projects and events. The alcohol work group is continuing to promote “Sober Rides for a Safe Summer” with information on our website about local transportation options. They are starting to plan Family Day activities for this fall, which will encourage families to spend time together to help reduce risky behaviors in teens.
Our marijuana work group is collaborating with the Alcohol Work Group to explore local mentoring offerings for kids, and will also be looking into temporary signage for area events that encourages substance-free “Leeward Zones” to keep kids and people in recovery protected from substance use behavior.
Our opiates work group is planning a medication take back event this fall, in collaboration with local law enforcement, West Michigan Community Mental Health and Spectrum Health.
On top of all these great projects, we’re also planning community education and outreach events for the year.
We look forward to hearing from you and hope you’ll consider getting involved in our prevention efforts this year! Reach out to us on Facebook (search The Leeward Initiative), visit our website: leewardmason.org or contact our new coordinator, Grace Richardson, to learn more.
You can reach Grace by phone or email with any questions or ideas for the coalition moving forward: grichardson@dhd10.org or (231) 316-8583.
As I leave the helm as coordinator for The Leeward Initiative, I want to thank you all for supporting me in this journey over the past five years, and helping to make our community a wonderful place to live, grow and flourish. Go out and do great things today!