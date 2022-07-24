The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program board of directors is accepting applications to compete for the title of Miss Ludington Area 2023, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 4 p.m.
Girls aged 18 – 26 from Manistee, Mason or Oceana counties are eligible to compete.
Contestants will take the stage to compete in talent, evening wear, on-stage interview and pitch their social impact initiative for a chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2023 as well as earn scholarship money and awards.
“The Miss America Organization has a long-standing tradition of being the largest scholarship provider to young women in the world. The Miss America 2.0 format exemplifies empowering young women to be the very best they can be through leadership, talent, communication skills and intelligence,” stated Shelby Soberalski, executive director. “This extends to no more swimsuit competition and more opportunities for voices and passions to be heard. Each young woman chooses a Social Impact Initiative that they care about to highlight to a broader audience and I couldn’t be more excited to see the organization move into this direction.”
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is an official Miss Michigan and Miss America preliminary. Miss Ludington Area represents Mason, Manistee and Oceana Counties.
Ladies wishing to compete can email missludington@gmail.com , visit https://missludington.wixsite.com/missludington and follow its Facebook and Instagram page, Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program for more information.