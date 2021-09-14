The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program announced Tuesday its six candidates for Miss Ludington Area 2022 with the pageant scheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.

Candidates will be judged by five local judges and will compete in five areas of competition: private interview, onstage Interview and social impact initiative pitch (formerly known as platform), talent and red carpet evening wear. The six candidates will be vying for the title of Miss Ludington Area 2022, also while competing to win academic scholarships totalling almost $3,000.

The winner will represent Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties at the Miss Michigan Pageant in June 2022.

The program is also honoring its out-going Miss Ludington Area, Madelyn Shamel, and it plans to congratulate her on two years of service to the community.

“The Miss America Organization has a long standing tradition of being the largest scholarship provider to young women in the world. The Miss America 2.0 format exemplifies empowering young women to be the very best they can be through leadership, talent, communication skills and intelligence,” stated Shelby Soberalski, executive director of the Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program. “This extends to no more swimsuit competition and more opportunities for voices to be heard. Each young woman chooses a social impact initiative that they care about to highlight to a broader audience, and I couldn’t be more excited to see the organization move into this direction.”

This year's six candidates are:

• Alana Calhoun, who has a social impact initiative of cultivating a knowledgable and food secure community and a talent of cooking a healthy meal on a budget;

• Jordan Goodman, who has a social impact initiative of autism awareness/autism in the classroom and a talent of fitness routine;

• Allison Kaatz, who has a social impact initiative of gaining confidence through movement and a talent of dance;

• Ariana Smith, who has a social impact initiative of connecting our community to important resources and a talent of flag performance;

• Natalee Urbon, who has a social impact initiative of “Lovewell” and a talent of jazz contemporary dance;

• Mallory Wietrzykowski, who has a social impact initative of incorporating ethics into healthcare and a talent of alto saxophone

Tickets are available on Eventbrite or can be found on the group's Facebook page. The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program is an official preliminary to Miss Michigan and Miss America.