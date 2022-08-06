The Miss Ludington Area Board of Directors announced Saturday it is expanding its program to include Lake County.
The program covered Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties since its inception in 2009, according to a press release. Miss Ludington Area represents those counties at the Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant held in June in Muskegon. The winner of the Miss Michigan Program goes on to compete for Miss America.
“It’s time that we expand our current offerings to include Lake County, it’s overdue,” stated Miss Ludington Area Executive Director Shelby Soberalski in the release. “When looking at other initiatives currently happening in our communities, it just made sense to expand. We are thrilled to give young woman of Lake County a rewarding and impactful opportunity to further their education with scholarships and the platform to succeed.”
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program is open to young women ages 18-26 who live or go to school in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties.
Applications are being accepted through Aug. 27 to compete for the title of Miss Ludington Area 2023, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 4 p.m., according to the release.
Contestants will take the stage to compete in talent, evening wear, on-stage interview and pitch their social impact initiative for a chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2023 as well as the chance to win nearly $3,000 in scholarships and awards, the release stated.
Ladies wishing to compete can email missludington@gmail.com, visit http://www.missludingtonarea.org/ and search for Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program on Facebook and Instagram.