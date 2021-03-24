HART — The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of a missing 4-year-old autistic child at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on West Kinney Road in Summit Township, according a release from the state police.
Troopers, deputies of the Mason County Sheriff's Office and members of the child's family searched the area and located the child, unresponsive, in a water-filled drainage ditch near the residence. Life saving measures were taken prior to Life EMS arrived at the scene, the release stated. The child was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS and then transported to a Grand Rapids hospital by Aero Med where he was pronounced deceased.
This incident remains under investigation by the State Police and does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Life EMS, Mason County Emergency Manager and the Ludington Police Department.