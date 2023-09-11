MANISTEE — The fisherman that was missing from an incident last week near Arcadia was found Monday afternoon in Lake Michigan by search crews.
According to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski, searchers located the body of fisherman Merl McVay approximately 3 miles from the Arcadia Pier in approximately 115 feet of water in Lake Michigan. A dive team from the Michigan State Police Marine Services Unit was able to retrieve McVay.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McVay as they continue to cope with this tragedy,” Gutowski stated.
McVay, 63, of Arcadia, was the fifth and final person to be located from an incident that took place on Aug. 27.
Deputies along with the U.S. Coast Guard were sent to the location of a boat that sunk approximately 3.1 miles offshore. At that time, a good Samaritan boat found four individuals in the water with three of them being conscious, alert and rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan.
A fourth person, Minnie Batchelder, 77, of Crystal, was located unconscious in the water. Life-saving measures were attempted by the good Samaritans and emergency first responders, but was pronounced dead.
The emergency response and search was conducted by not only the sheriff’s office and Coast Guard, but also the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the fire departments from Arcadia, Frankfort and Onekama, both MMR and Benzie County EMS, Manistee County Central Dispatch and members of the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force.
