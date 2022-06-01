An annual competition opens June 1, when small businesses or those with an entrepreneurial idea may compete for a $5,000 cash prize.

Both nonprofit and for-profit Mason County organizations are encouraged to enter the 2022 Momentum 5x5 Competition, according to a press release from the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce. A complete, written business plan is not required to submit an entrepreneurial idea.

“This competition is a great way to showcase your business and get some seed money for your idea,” stated Brandy Miller, president/CEO of the chamber, in the release. “Meeting with a SCORE mentor has also proven to be a wonderful asset for our past competitors. We encourage any small business to enter.”

Five chosen finalists will present their ideas to a panel of judges on Aug. 16 at Epworth Heights.

The chamber administers the Momentum 5x5 program to encourage new businesses in Mason County, for participants who may need start-up funds to get their business ideas moving forward. Prize money is sponsored jointly by the Epworth Assembly and the Epworth Church Association.

Pitch contest details:

• Applicants will receive free, confidential counsel from a SCORE business mentor.

• Each entrant gets five minutes to pitch an idea.

• The winner will be eligible to move onto a larger Momentum competition in 2023.

“The 5x5 is one of the ways we highlight Epworth’s connection to the community,” stated Kim Hamm, Epworth’s general manager, in the release. “We are grateful to our local entrepreneurs for creating businesses our cottagers need and support. It’s pretty awesome to see how all of the previous winners are thriving.”

This will be the fourth Momentum 5x5 in Mason County put on by the Chamber and Epworth.

The 2018 winner, Sister Bees, won $5,000 and went on to a larger competition, the Momentum Business Plan Competition, in which the Ludington skin-care company won $50,000.

In 2019, My Inspired Studio was awarded $5,000 in the 5x5 contest. Entrepreneur and artist, Sarah Stechschulte, used the funds for her subscriber-based, monthly creative kit which included art supplies plus online instruction. Stechschulte won another $14,000 in the larger Momentum competition with her Inspired Parties business. The two businesses are combined and now known as Faire Heart.

House and Harbor, a local candle company, was the winner in 2021 and has plans to open a Downtown Ludington storefront soon.

This year’s winner will be eligible to participate in the larger Momentum competition planned for 2023.

For complete rules and information about how to enter the Momentum 5x5, head to www.momentumstartup.org. Entry deadline is July 22.