Epworth Assembly, the Epworth Church Association and the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is starting up its Momentum 5x5 Contest for small businesses to pitch ideas to receive a prize.
Beginning June 7, locals who have a viable, small business or an entrepreneurial idea may enter the Momentum 5x5 Competition, which will award start-up funds to the winner, according to a release from the chamber.
Both nonprofit and for-profit Mason County organizations are encouraged to enter. A complete, written business plan is not required to submit an entrepreneurial idea.
Other details of the pitch contest:
• Five finalists will be chosen to present their pitches.
• Participants will present their business plans to a panel of judges on Aug. 10 at Epworth Heights in Ludington. The event will follow COVID-19 safety protocol, with more details to be announced closer to the event date.
• Each entrant gets five minutes to pitch an idea.
• The winner will receive $5,000.
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce administers the Momentum 5x5 program to encourage new businesses in Mason County, for participants who may need “seed money” to get their ideas started. Prize money is sponsored jointly by the Epworth Assembly and the Epworth Church Association.
“We consider the 5x5 among the highlights of our season,” stated Kim Hamm, Epworth’s general manager, in a press release. “This is one of the ways we reach out to the community and work together to help our businesses and organizations prosper.”
“We are so pleased to move ahead with this competition this year,” stated Brandy Miller, president/CEO of the chamber, in the press release. “Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but we are ready in 2021 to help propel a local entrepreneur forward with a new business. We feel programs like this are important, as Mason County moves toward a full economic recovery.”
This is the third Momentum 5x5 in Mason County, all partnerships between the Chamber and Epworth. The 2018 winner, Sister Bees, won $5,000 and went on to a larger competition, the Momentum Business Plan Competition, in which the Ludington skin-care company won $50,000.
In 2019, My Inspired Studio was awarded $5,000 in the 5x5 contest. Entrepreneur and artist Sarah Stechschulte used the funds for her subscriber-based, monthly creative kit which included art supplies plus online instruction. Stechschulte won another $14,000 in the larger Momentum competition with her Inspired Parties business.
For complete rules and information about how to enter 2021 Momentum 5x5, see www.momentum startup.org. Entry deadline is July 20.