Five finalists have been named for the Momentum Business Plan Competition Pitch Night, according to the Chamber Alliance of Mason County.
Common Grace Birth Support, Hassle Free Restaurant Cleaners, Side Step Farms, State & Main Coffee and Wave Nutrition have been selected as top contenders, according to a statement from the chamber Tuesday afternoon.
Each of the five businesses will pitch their business or expansion ideas to a live audience during the "Shark Tank"-style competition event set to take place on May 25 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Finalists will make their pitches with the hope of taking home a cash prize to help fund their ventures.
First place is $15,000 cash and $10,000 in business support services; second place is $10,000 cash and $5,000 in support services; and the winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive $5,000 cash.
The competition is administered by the chamber and funded by the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.