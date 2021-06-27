The Ludington Area Jaycees are forging ahead with its plans for the 2021 Freedom Festival with four events including the return of its parade and fireworks display.
In a press release Saturday, the organization stated that its theme for 2021 is "Making history together."
"There has been pain and suffering by many in our community whether directly from COVID-19, or indirectly from financial hardships, physical distancing from family and friends, bringing work and school into the home and so much more," the organization stated in its release. "Our community, like many others, has been through very dark times. However, as dark as those days were, there were also those people and organizations that were helping their neighbors. Whether it was a nurse in the hospital who had to quarantine away from her family, to people purchasing gift cards from local businesses, to friends dropping groceries to an elderly neighbor, and even a Zoom Holiday with your family. These events all matter; although we might not have realized it at the time, we were absolutely Making History Together."
The organization is seeking nominations for its grand marshal for the parade slated to start at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 4. The nominations must be received no later than Monday, June 28. The nomination form can be found at https://forms.gle/8KuxakXwabGiNYf29.
The grand marshal typically takes part in the parade, and they are right behind the police, fire and veterans groups that lead the parade.
"For 2021, we want to celebrate those who went above and beyond during the pandemic in our community and helped shape our history," the organization stated in the release. "If you know a person, business or group that really has gone above and beyond during the pandemic, please consider nominating them to be the grand marshal."
Patriotic display
Events for this year include a outdoor patriotic display contest, something that started during the pandemic last year instead of hosting the traditional parade and fireworks.
Rules include eligibility for Mason County residences, one registration per residence, one photo or one collage of three photos per contestant and winners to be decided by popular vote online.
The registration and photo submissions are due on Wednesday, June 30. Voting starts Thursday, July 1, and the voting concludes at noon, Monday, July 5. The winners will be announced Tuesday, July 6.
Third place will receive $200, second place will receive $400 and first place will receive $600. Each of the three places will also receive five free passes to the Jaycees Mini-Golf.
Mile dash
The 1-mile dash — on Ludington Avenue from Washington Avenue to Lakeshore Drive — returns just before the parade. Entry for the race is $25 before Wednesday, June 30. Late entries are $30. Race day registration and packet pick up is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Leveaux Park. The registration can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-freedom-festival-1-mile-dash-tickets-158211676383
Grand parade
The Ludington Jaycees Freedom Festival Grand Parade starts at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 4, starting at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Madison Street and ending at Ludington Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. The release stated that more than 50 entries from the community are in the parade each year with the Scottville Clown Band finishing up the parade.
Fireworks
The Ludington Jaycees will have its fireworks display at dusk, with the display being lit from the base of the pier at the north breakwater. The release stated that the display's budget is $25,000 and was raised through fundraisers, donations and sponsorships. The Jaycees also plan to sell glow items such as wands, necklaces and fans on the beach with the proceeds going into the fireworks fund for 2022. Donations will also be accepted.