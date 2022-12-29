Two Monroe teenagers were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday, according to a release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.

Lara Lynn Tiona, 18, and an unnamed 15-year-old male, both of Monroe, were apprehended by Mason County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday afternoon following a report that the teens were discharging a handgun from a moving vehicle.

Tiona, the driver of the vehicle, was arraigned in 79th District Court Thursday by Magistrate Glenn Jackson on charges of felony firearm possession, discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, possession of an unregistered handgun, furnishing false information to law enforcement, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 15-year-old male, who was a passenger in the vehicle was turned over to juvenile court authorities.

Cole's release stated sheriff's office deputies responded to a report of a person firing a gun from a moving vehicle around 5:13 p.m. on northbound U.S. 31 near the Mason-Oceana county line.

The report came to the Mason/Oceana County 911 Center from a military veteran, who recognized the sound of gunfire and followed the vehicle until a deputy arrived.

A Mason County Sheriff's Office deputy patrolling in the area located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it until additional units could get in position.

A felony stop was made on Pere Marquette Highway and First Street.

During the stop, a handgun was recovered from the suspect vehicle.

Tiona and the 15-year-old passenger were arrested at the scene.

At the time of the press release, no motorists had come forward reporting damage to any vehicles that may have been struck by gunfire from this event.