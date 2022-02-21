For more than 13 years the Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club (PJWC) and Centenary United Methodist Church, in partnership with Feeding America of West Michigan, have been bringing a mobile food pantry to the Village of Pentwater.

The mobile pantry is a group effort managed by a six-person team from the PJWC along with volunteers from the community. The PJWC coordinates the program, with Feeding America, from purchasing the food, reporting statistics and compliance forms, to managing the distribution day and any surprises that arise.

However, the success of the mobile pantry can be attributed to the volunteers that help each month. They come from the surrounding community, the PJWC and the Pentwater School National Honor Society students.

The students are greatly appreciated for their young, strong hands and positive attitudes. They also earn credit towards their community service work requirement. Volunteers are always welcome on distribution day and can just show up.

The pantry provides food to over 65 families each month and is free of charge.

It delivers a variety of fresh and frozen foods to those with a need for food support. Attendees will not be asked to show identification or proof of income to receive food, however, they will be required to provide basic contact information and affirm their need for food regardless of their residency.

The drive-thru service is located at the Pentwater Fire Department, 486 E. Park St., just west of Pentwater Public Schools. Food distribution begins at 11 a.m. and continues until all food is given out and usually completes within an hour. The next mobile pantry will be Tuesday, March 15.

This is one of roughly 100 mobile pantries Feeding America West Michigan provides each month. Information about other mobile pantries can be found at FeedWM.org/mobile-pantry-schedule.

The program is funded by the PJWC with donations, grants and fundraisers along with assistance from the Centenary UMC.

Any questions specific to the Pentwater Mobile Pantry or the Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club can be emailed to pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com.

Donations for the mobile pantry are appreciated and may be made directly to the PJWC.