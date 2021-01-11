More than $49,000 from the Community Foundation for Mason County's 2020 Fall Wish Lists were granted to local nonprofits thanks to the generosity of the Mason County community and partnership with the Pennies from Heaven Foundation's "Meet us Halfway" match, according to a press release.
The community foundation is in its fourth year of hosting the wish lists, which invite area nonprofits to ask for financial help from the community for near-term projects and purchases, according to the release. These ideas span the county geographically and across interest areas, including education, recreation, environment, arts, community development, health and human services and more. The Community Wish Lists are organized into three funding levels: less than $500; $500 to $1,500; and more than $1,500.
The Pennies from Heaven Foundation offered a "Meet Us Halfway" match, covering up to 50 percent of the cost of each individual wish granted from the first two funding levels, through Jan. 9, according to the release. All of the wishes eligible for the match dollars have been granted, along with several wishes in the third funding level. Check out the remaining wishes available at https://mason-foundation.org/wp-content/uploads/C-Community-Wish-List-over-1500-MUHW-3.pdf.
"We are humbled and deeply grateful for the generosity shown by our community and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation," stated Andrea Large, executive director of the community foundation. "A local donor likened the 'Meet Us Halfway' match to the ripple effect that happens when a stone is thrown in the water. Combining all of our stones, we have made a big splash in our community. We are proud to be one of the stones contributing to the splash."
John and Anita Wilson, founders of the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, recognize this has been a difficult year for everyone and wanted to help. They stated in the release, "Coming together as a community to make a statement about who we are and that we care makes us exceptional and a win for our entire area."
To grant a wish from your community foundation fund, contact Large at alarge@cffmc.org. Those who don't have a fund at the community foundation can send donations directly to the nonprofit organization to grant their wish. Donors' chosen nonprofit will then inform the community foundation that their wish has been granted.