PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Michigan State Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash that took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, it stated in a release Saturday.

According to the release, troopers responded to the crash at 2:04 a.m., Saturday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township where a 2005 Honda motorcycle was rear-ended by a 2019 Hyundai Accent while both vehicles were traveling southbound on Pere Marquette Highway. The release stated the Hyundai fled the scene after the crash.

The release states a 35-year-old man from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was behind the wheel of the Hyundai.

A 49-year-old Ludington man was riding the motorcycle. Troopers and a captain of the Ludington Fire Department arrived on the scene to find the motorcyclist, the release stated. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported via Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He eventually was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

As medical personnel were arriving at the scene of the crash, Pere Marquette Fire Chief Larry Gaylord located the Hyundai on Pere Marquette Highway near Inman Road, roughly a half mile from the crash, the release stated. The vehicle was found stalled in the southbound travel lane with disabling damage.

Deputies of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the stalled vehicle, and after an investigation, the driver of Hyundai was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing serious injury along with hit and run causing injury.

Alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash, the release stated. Portions of Pere Marquette Highway were closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated.

Troopers were assisted by the Michigan State Police Drug Recognition Expert, Mason County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, Life EMS and the fire departments from Ludington and Pere Marquette Township.

The crash is under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash that did not speak to police at the scene are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.