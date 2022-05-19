WILCOX TWP. — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash resulting in serious injuries in Newaygo County’s Wilcox Township Thursday afternoon.
At 12:48 p.m., Thursday, troopers were dispatched to the scene on 1 Mile Road (M-20) near Sycamore Avenue for a crash where a 2009 Toyota Rav4 crossed the center line going on westbound 1 Mile Road (M-20) and struck a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, according to a press release from the state police.
The driver of the Toyota is a 47-year-old Scottville woman, and the driver of the motorcyle was a 29-year-old Rothbury man. The Rothbury man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but “suffered serious injuries requiring him to be transported to the hospital by AeroMed,” according to the release. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
Alcohol or drug use does not appear to be a factor, but distracted driving does appear to be a factor in this traffic crash, according to the release. The Michigan State Police continues to investigate this crash.
Troopers were assisted by the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, White Cloud Police Department, Life EMS Ambulance, AeroMed, White Cloud Fire Department and Newaygo County Central Dispatch.