Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount stated, in a notification on the school district’s mobile app around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, that there was a rumor of a possible threat to the middle school. However, he said the rumor was unfounded, and that there was no credible threat to the school.
Mount said the Scottville Police Department was notified after students shared information with the administration about something overheard at school or on the bus during Thursday afternoon.
Police Chief Matt Murphy investigated.
“The student in question, along with his parents, were paid a visit at home by Chief Murphy. … From the investigation/threat assessment, it was determined that the rumor was not credible and was started by another student or students entirely,” Mount stated. “Let me make this perfectly clear: there is not a threat toward the school as rumored.”
He said that there is a possibility that the student or students at the source of the rumor “could face severe consequences at school and possibly within the courts, as such a hurtful and untrue rumor can completely disrupt a school system, cause deep community concern, heightened anxiety and a waste of public safety/school resources.”
Mount beseeched parents to talk with their children about the impact words can have, and to make it clear that “never is there a time to even joke about something as serious as a school shooting.”
He thanked students for sharing information with the school and encouraged them to continue to speak out if they hear something suspicious.