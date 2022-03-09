HART — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are investigating a reckless driving incident stemming from multiple hit-and-run crashes that occurred around 5:28 p.m., Tuesday, in Mason County.
Mason-Oceana 911 received several calls regarding a reckless driver who was reportedly dangerously traveling westbound U.S. 10 in the eastbound travel lanes, which prompted law enforcement to respond to the area, according to a release from the state police.
Preliminary investigation showed that a 2014 Ford Explorer initially struck two separate parked vehicles at the Scottville Wesco before fleeing the scene and traveling westbound on U.S. 10 towards Ludington, the release stated. The erratic driver was observed by witnesses to be drifting back and forth from the oncoming eastbound travel lanes of U.S. 10 to the westbound travel lanes and shoulder of U.S. 10.
Witnesses reported seeing the erratic driver then crash into the back of a moving commercial truck and trailer, which was traveling in the right travel lane of westbound U.S. 10 just west of Stiles Road in Amber Township, according to the release. After the erratic driver struck the moving commercial truck, the driver lost control, crossed over five lanes of traffic, drove off roadway left and came to rest in a marsh. A trooper and Mason County Sheriff's Deputy removed the driver from the Ford Explorer, which had heavy smoke coming from the engine and interior portions of the vehicle.
The Ford Explorer was being driven by a 59-year-old Shelby woman, according to the release. She was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries where she remained overnight for further observation. There were no injuries reported by the occupants of the other three vehicles.
Alcohol is currently being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the traffic crash, according to the release. The right travel lane of eastbound U.S. 10 was closed for approximately 40 minutes while law enforcement investigated the series of events leading up to the final crash.
Troopers at the scene were assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, along with advanced first responders from the Scottville Fire Department and Life EMS. The crash remains under investigation, according to the release.
Any witnesses to the crash that did not speak to police at the scene are requested to please contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.