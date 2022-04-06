Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred around 3:39 p.m. Tuesday in Pere Marquette Township. Mason-Oceana 911 received a 911 call regarding a vehicle that had rolled on U.S. 31, with initial reports of a male occupant having been ejected from the vehicle.

According to a press release from MSP, the vehicle was a 2006 Pontiac Torrent occupied by a family of four from Holland. The Torrent, which was being operated by a 28-year-old woman, was traveling northbound on the U.S. 31 freeway in the left passing lane just south of the Pere Marquette Highway off-ramp, near exit 166.

As the vehicle was traveling on the freeway, the female driver's 29-year-old husband, who was the front passenger, reached over and grabbed the steering wheel causing the vehicle to lose control, cross over two lanes of traffic, and running off the roadway to the right. The female driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle but was unable to do so as the vehicle veered back across the two lanes, drove into the muddy median and rolled twice.

The Pontiac Torrent narrowly missed other motorists that had also been traveling northbound on U.S. 31.

The vehicle was also occupied by a 3-month-old in the left rear passenger seat, a 4-year-old in the right rear passenger seat, and their family dog. Pursuant to the vehicle rolling, the male front passenger was ejected through the moonroof, ultimately with the vehicle landing on top of him.

The 3-month-old, along with the rear-facing car seat she was riding in, was also ejected from the vehicle.

The female driver and her two children were transported by ambulance to the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The male front seat passenger was transported by ambulance to Mercy Health in Muskegon and was listed as being in serious condition.

The family dog was not injured as was transported to the Mason County Animal Control facilities.

Alcohol is currently being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the traffic crash. Additionally, the improper installation of the car seat is also being investigated, according to the release.

The left passing lane of southbound U.S. 31 was closed for approximately one hour while law enforcement officials investigated the series of events leading up to the crash.

Troopers at the scene were assisted by the Mason County Sheriff's Office, the MCSO Accident Reconstruction Unit, Mason County Animal Control, MSP Grand Rapids Post, along with advanced first responders from the Pere Marquette and Ludington fire department and Life EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash who did not speak to police at the scene are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.