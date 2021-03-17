CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is investigating a homicide that occurred in Manistee County's Norman Township, the state police stated in a press release Wednesday.
A 56-year-old Wellston man was found dead in his home, according to the release. The state police stated a suspect is in custody, and there is no danger to the public.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
The release stated that the man's family has yet to be notified, and no other details were available.