Power outages were being reported in Mason County by Consumers Energy and Great Lakes Energy as strong winds, heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning filled the sky above the area Tuesday night.
As a result, many customers are not estimated to receive the power back on until Thursday afternoon.
According to Consumers, at at least 1,000 customers could be without power in Mason County. Outage areas according to its map are for large areas of Hamlin Township, much of Ludington and into Pere Marquette, Summit and Riverton Townships. Another stretch is along the U.S. 10 corridor from Scottville all the way to Baldwin.
The U.S. 10 corridor was estimated to be back with power by around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Hamlin Township and Ludington have estimated times for Thursday afternoon, according to the Consumers Energy online outage map at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday. Pere Marquette, Riverton, Summit and down into Pentwater have estimated restoration for Thursday afternoon.
Great Lakes Energy is reporting 5,000 people are without power as of 2:25 a.m., Wednesday, a total of 68.48 percent of GLE's customers in Mason County.
Crews are working to restore power to affected areas.