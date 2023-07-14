VICTORY TWP. — The Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5k mud run with a boot camp-style obstacle course, returns for the eighth year to the West Shore Community College campus on Saturday, July 22, with course flights starting at 9:30 a.m.
The mud run will benefit the WSCC Foundation student scholarship fund.
The adult registration fee is $20. The course will challenge the weekend warrior through seasoned athlete.
Current WSCC students will be able to participate for free with a valid student ID.
The grown-ups won’t be the only ones who get to play in the mud. There is no registration fee for ages 16 and under.
T-shirts are free for all participants who registered by June 26. When registering, a T-shirt size can be selected online.
Organizers say while there will be challenges, many of the obstacles are similar to other mud runs. The course will include dredging through muddy trenches, scaling muddy hillsides, slogging through shallow water crossings, and climbing over wooden walls and hay bales.
“It’s an entire day of family fun as participants slip, slide, and slosh their way to victory while raising scholarship money for many of the college’s deserving students,” says Julie Page Smith, race organizer and the college’s Wellness Center director. “Our focus is on creating a unique event and the improved course will make it a memorable one whether running or watching.”
Post-run activities will include healthy snacks, drinks, and a chance to meet Westy the Fox.
Details for the Muddy Fox Trot are available at www.westshore.edu/muddyfoxtrot.
To register, visit https://westshore.asapconnected.com.
For more information, please contact Julie Page Smith 231-843-5949 or jsmith@westshore.edu.