FILER TOWNSHIP — U.S. 31 was closed for more than five hours Tuesday as emergency responders were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Stronach Road in Filer Township, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post.
Troopers with other first responders were called to the scene at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday. The release states a 30-year-old man driving an utility van was driving north on U.S. 31 when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound semi-tractor-trailer.
"The van then struck a passenger car behind the semi," the release stated. "As a result of the crash and damage to the driver side of the semi, it crossed over into the northbound lane and struck an SUV traveling behind the utility van."
The release stated that only the van's driver was injured as a result of the crash. He was transported initially to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and then transferred to Munson in Traverse City.
"His injuries are undetermined at this point, but do not appear to be life threatening," the release stated.
The state police state that an investigation into the accident is ongoing, and troopers believe alcohol did not appear to be a factor. Because of the debris field with the multiple vehicles, U.S. 31 was closed for the five hours.
Assisting the state police were the Manistee County Sheriff's Office, the Manistee Police Department, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Police, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Filer Township Fire and Rescue and North Flight EMS.