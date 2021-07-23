Munson Healthcare yesterday announced changes to the executive leadership structure for both Manistee Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
The changes follow Manistee’s chief operating officer resigning in May to take a CEO role at a community hospital in Pratt, Kansas.
Kelly Tomaszewski, R.N., who currently serves as chief nursing officer for both Manistee and Paul Oliver will move into a blended chief operating officer/chief nursing officer role at Manistee.
Tomaszewski’s CNO role at Paul Oliver will be restructured similarly and absorbed by Kristi Johnson, R.N., chief operating officer. The changes are effective on Aug. 9.
“Many smaller community hospitals are moving to a blended COO/CNO role. I am confident that the decision to restructure rather than replace is a wise choice for our organization,” said James Barker, president of Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital. “This move allows us to achieve efficiencies and make the best use of existing resources and talent.”
Tomaszewski holds Bachelor of Science in nursing and master’s in business administration degrees from Grand Valley State University and has been with Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for seven years. She also served as interim CNO at Cadillac Hospital.
Johnson earned her both her undergraduate and master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix. She served as director of Munson Medical Center’s Emergency Department for 10 years before joining the executive team at Paul Oliver in 2018.
For more information on services offered at Munson Healthcare go to munsonhealthcare.org.