“Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients: Ludington’s Own” was placed at its new home at the Ludington American Legion Thursday after more than a year of uncertainty about the mural's future.
The mural had been in storage at the Mason County Historical Society’s Historic White Pine Village since March 7, when it was removed from its former spot on the north side of the building at 301 S. James St.
The historical society — which manages Ludington’s murals — was initially tasked with removing the mural in April 2022 by building owners Michael and Kelly Parker of PJP Holdings, who were planning to renovate and sell the building.
A search soon began for a new home, and after two months without luck, the Ludington American Legion stepped up and offered to house the mural in June 2022.
A crew from Heirloom Construction put the mural in place Thursday afternoon.
