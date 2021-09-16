MANISTEE — An investigation by two drug enforcement teams led to an arrest of a Muskegon Heights man Wednesday afternoon in Manistee County, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.
The 19-year-old man was stopped by troopers on Merkey Road near U.S. 31 in Manistee County. He is alleged to be in possession of several narcotics, cash and a handgun, according to the release. He was being investigated by members of the State, Sheriff, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) and the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) as well as the Muskegon Major Case Team.
The release stated law enforcement will seek charges for a weapon violation and possession with intent to deliver “several drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.”
The man also had a warrant for his arrest alleging a parole violation. The release stated he was lodged in the Muskegon County Jail.