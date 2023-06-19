A Muskegon man was arraigned Sunday evening on charges related to the shooting incident last Friday in Manistee.
Deontae Deshawn Duncan of Muskegon was arraigned Sunday in 85th District Court before Judge Thomas Brunner, according to a press release from Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass.
Duncan was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearms, a felony count of receiving and concealing a firearm and a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Glass stated that Brunner set bond at $750,000 cash.
“These charges stem from a shooting incident which occurred on June 16 in the 200 block of Fifth Street in the City of Manistee,” Glass stated in the release.
In the incident, a 36-year-old Traverse City man was flown to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after being shot in the abdomen. Glass stated that the Traverse City man’s condition was stable.
He stated that the preliminary investigation of the incident indicates it was drug related.
Glass told the Daily News Monday morning that Duncan was located in a residence on Vine Street.
Two other individuals appeared to be detained by law enforcement Friday afternoon and into the evening.
“That’s part of the investigation,” Glass told the Daily News when asked about a man with a black shirt with a print on the front and a woman in a black dress. “We’re interviewing people. We were able to get our suspect there.”
The Traverse City man is listed as a victim, Glass said. Duncan received injuries to his extremities Friday, and Glass told the Daily News it was unknown if the Traverse City man would also be charged in relation to the incident.
“The suspect in this case, and the victim in this case, are not residents,” Glass told the Daily News.