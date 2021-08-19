SCOTTVILLE — A 19-year-old Muskegon man led police on a high speed chase through three counties early Thursday morning before officers were finally able to stop his vehicle, according to a press release from the Scottville Police Department.
Scottville police officers attempted to make a traffic stop of the vehicle for a speeding violation at 12:35 a.m. Police say the man did not comply and fled west down U.S. 10 at speeds of more than 100 mph. Scottville officers were immediately assisted by Mason County Sheriff's deputies in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
The pursuit continued onto the southbound U.S. 31 expressway through Oceana and Muskegon counties before the vehicle was finally stopped after police deployed two sets of stop sticks.
The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
In addition to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Scottville police were assisted by the Oceana and Muskegon counties' sheriff's offices, and the Pentwater, Shelby and Hart police departments.
“I would like to thank all of the agencies involved that helped bring this situation to a safe ending,” stated Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy.
The man was initially stated to be from Grand Rapids, but he is a Muskegon resident.