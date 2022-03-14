Quick-Way of Ludington was named a grand award winner in the safety contest by National Tank Truck Carriers earlier this month, according to a press release from the firm.

Quick-Way won the award in the contest’s “For-Hire Carriers — Less than 3.5 Million Miles” category, with an accident frequency of 0.00 accidents per million miles in 2021, according to the release.

This is the sixth year that Quick-Way won the award and the company’s management credits its employees for this accomplishment.

“So much of our safety can be traced to the individual commitment and professionalism of each team member, but it is in the broader appreciation of how each role intersects with the others and the robust communication between them that translates distinct safe practices into a unified safety culture,” stated Will Dunn, safety and recruiting manager for Quick-Way, in the release.

The organization awarded 19 carriers and private fleets across the nation with a grand award for producing the best safety records in their mileage classes, operating with the fewest accidents per million-mile rate.

All winners advance as finalists to compete for the Heil Trophy, according to the release.

Quick-Way will be competing in the Sutherland division against 11 other carriers in the under 15-million miles class.

The winners will be announced at the annual conference April 26, 2022.

National Tank Truck Carriers, established in 1945, serves as the voice of the tank truck industry.

Its mission is to champion safety and success in the tank truck community through advocacy and education, according to the release.

Quick-Way is a liquid bulk carrier with 30 years of experience serving the Great Lakes and Midwest markets.

Owner William Dunn founded the business on the principles of safety and integrity, according to the release.

These values continue to drive the company to provide excellent service to its customers and to be an employer of choice for its drivers and staff.

Quick-Way is a certified Responsible Care partner member, SmartWay Excellence Award winner and recognized as a Premier carrier through FourKites.